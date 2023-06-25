IIFFB Celebrates Sixth Year of Global Film Celebration and Announces Exciting Executive Awards

The International Independent Film Festival of Boston is back for its sixth year, attracting filmmakers worldwide. The programming committee has extended the submission deadline to June 30th, allowing more talented artists to participate.

Founder and Festival Director Razia Mashkoor expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming festival, stating, “IIFFB has become a platform where independent filmmakers and artists can showcase their incredible talent and make their voices heard. We are excited to celebrate another year of exceptional cinema and honour those who have made remarkable contributions to the industry.”

Mashkoor also revealed the festival’s prestigious executive awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, Friends of India, Friends of America, and Community Pride. “These awards are a way for us to recognise the outstanding achievements and invaluable support of individuals who have shaped the independent filmmaking landscape. We look forward to announcing the deserving recipients in the first week of July,” added Mashkoor.

IIFFB continues to provide a platform for independent filmmakers and artists to showcase their talent and unique perspectives. The festival’s commitment to fostering creativity and supporting emerging voices is stronger than ever.

As IIFFB approaches, anticipation grows for this extraordinary celebration of cinema. Get ready to be inspired by the power of independent filmmaking and the diverse voices that enrich the art form.