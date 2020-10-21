IFFM 2020 starts this Friday!

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne’s first-ever online film festival is streaming online on iffm.com.au, free to watch Australia-wide from 23rd – 30th October.

Proudly supporting Mental Health Month in association with Mental Health Foundation Australia. IFFM encourages all festival participants to donate to Mental Health Foundation Australia.

This year’s festival has an incredible line-up of over 50 films in 17 languages. There’s something for everyone – from Documentaries to Short Films, Australian and World premieres of stories about Race, Gender, Love, Equality, Hope and much more.