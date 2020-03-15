Iconic Women of the Year Awards 2020

Celebsbooking – A leading celebrity management interface in association with Habitat for Humanity India organised Iconic Woman of the Year Awards 2020 recently in Mumbai. Their motive was to felicitate women from different walks of life who has marked themselves. Keeping a wider horizon, they had included television and films, art, music, social cause, media, sports, fashion, fitness, etc. Advisory members on board for the event were Piyuus Jaiswal and Ajay Jaiswal. A special token of appreciation was handed over to guest of honour,Bappi Lahiri.
The award function witnessed several celebrity faces as well as influencers who graced the event. Vikas Gade, Founder of Celebsbooking, says, “I would like to congratulate each and every awardee. This was our first edition and its overwhelming to see so many celebrity guests turned up for the event. I would like to thank them for showing support.”
The following is the list of awardees:
Ms.Jaini Savla
(Founder & CEO – Mindsight Clinic)
Contribution in Psychology
Dr.Vidushi Agrawal
(Natural Health Clinic)
Ever Evolving Best Dietician & Nutritionist
Mrs. Dhanashree Shelke
Best Social Initiative
Mrs.Pooja Kamboj
Contribution in Education
Ms. Shweta Tiwary
Best Social Initiative – Chungi Store
Mrs. Sanchita Banerjee
President D.C.M.R Memorial Trust
Ms. Kruti Vajir
Doctor of Alternative Medicines
Dr. Jyotsna Singh
Contribution in Mind Care Awareness
Mrs.Seema Jain
Contribution in Mind Care Awareness
Ms.Geeta Chouhan
Indian Wheelchair Basketball Player
Supriya Karnik
Indian Actress
Ameesha Patel
Bollywood Actress
Ayesha Supriya Aiman
Miss India International 2015
Dr.Sarika Mehta
Founder of Biking Queens
AjitaItalyia
Cyclist & Fashion Entrepreneur
Nivedita Basu
Indian Television Producer
Mrs Deepshikha Deshmukh
Iconic Woman Film Producer of the Year
Divya Khosla Kumar
Iconic National Sensation of the Year
Saroj Khan
Iconic Choreographer of All Time
Hina Khan
Iconic Inspiring Woman of the Year
Adaa Khan
Iconic Stylish Woman of the Year
Jannat Zubair Rahmani
Iconic Face of the Year
ZoyaAfroz
Indian Actress
Tulsi Kumar
Iconic Singing Sensation of the Year
Manju Lodha
Iconic Social Welfare Woman of the Year
Anshuka Parwani
Iconic Fitness Coach of the Year
Jyotica Tangri
Iconic Woman Voice of the Year
Meera Chopra
Iconic Daring Actor of the Year
Sonnali Sehgall
Iconic Fit Diva of the Year
Rukhsar Dhillon
Iconic Fresh Face of the Year
Vindhya Tiwari
Television Actress
Rekha Khan
Entertainment & Features Editor
Shivangi Thakur
Journalist
RupaliSawant
Mrs India Empress
RehaaKhann
Miss Mermaid Asia International 2019
Nyra Banerjee
Television Actress
Mrunal Panchal
YouTuber
Kalpana Shah
Saree Draping Celebrity Stylist
Aparna Prabhu Desai
Mountaineer
Jaya Misra
Fashion Designer
Masooma Ladiwala
Iconic Physiotherapist of the Year