Iconic Women of the Year Awards 2020

Celebsbooking – A leading celebrity management interface in association with Habitat for Humanity India organised Iconic Woman of the Year Awards 2020 recently in Mumbai. Their motive was to felicitate women from different walks of life who has marked themselves. Keeping a wider horizon, they had included television and films, art, music, social cause, media, sports, fashion, fitness, etc. Advisory members on board for the event were Piyuus Jaiswal and Ajay Jaiswal. A special token of appreciation was handed over to guest of honour,Bappi Lahiri.

The award function witnessed several celebrity faces as well as influencers who graced the event. Vikas Gade, Founder of Celebsbooking, says, “I would like to congratulate each and every awardee. This was our first edition and its overwhelming to see so many celebrity guests turned up for the event. I would like to thank them for showing support.”

The following is the list of awardees:

Ms.Jaini Savla

(Founder & CEO – Mindsight Clinic)

Contribution in Psychology

Dr.Vidushi Agrawal

(Natural Health Clinic)

Ever Evolving Best Dietician & Nutritionist

Mrs. Dhanashree Shelke

Best Social Initiative

Mrs.Pooja Kamboj

Contribution in Education

Ms. Shweta Tiwary

Best Social Initiative – Chungi Store

Mrs. Sanchita Banerjee

President D.C.M.R Memorial Trust

Ms. Kruti Vajir

Doctor of Alternative Medicines

Dr. Jyotsna Singh

Contribution in Mind Care Awareness

Mrs.Seema Jain

Contribution in Mind Care Awareness

Ms.Geeta Chouhan

Indian Wheelchair Basketball Player

Supriya Karnik

Indian Actress

Ameesha Patel

Bollywood Actress

Ayesha Supriya Aiman

Miss India International 2015

Dr.Sarika Mehta

Founder of Biking Queens

AjitaItalyia

Cyclist & Fashion Entrepreneur

Nivedita Basu

Indian Television Producer

Mrs Deepshikha Deshmukh

Iconic Woman Film Producer of the Year

Divya Khosla Kumar

Iconic National Sensation of the Year

Saroj Khan

Iconic Choreographer of All Time

Hina Khan

Iconic Inspiring Woman of the Year

Adaa Khan

Iconic Stylish Woman of the Year

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Iconic Face of the Year

ZoyaAfroz

Indian Actress

Tulsi Kumar

Iconic Singing Sensation of the Year

Manju Lodha

Iconic Social Welfare Woman of the Year

Anshuka Parwani

Iconic Fitness Coach of the Year

Jyotica Tangri

Iconic Woman Voice of the Year

Meera Chopra

Iconic Daring Actor of the Year

Sonnali Sehgall

Iconic Fit Diva of the Year

Rukhsar Dhillon

Iconic Fresh Face of the Year

Vindhya Tiwari

Television Actress

Rekha Khan

Entertainment & Features Editor

Shivangi Thakur

Journalist

RupaliSawant

Mrs India Empress

RehaaKhann

Miss Mermaid Asia International 2019

Nyra Banerjee

Television Actress

Mrunal Panchal

YouTuber

Kalpana Shah

Saree Draping Celebrity Stylist

Aparna Prabhu Desai

Mountaineer

Jaya Misra

Fashion Designer

Masooma Ladiwala

Iconic Physiotherapist of the Year