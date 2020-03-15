Iconic Women of the Year Awards 2020

By
Team Fiji Times

Celebsbooking – A leading celebrity management interface in association with Habitat for Humanity India organised Iconic Woman of the Year Awards 2020 recently in Mumbai. Their motive was to felicitate women from different walks of life who has marked themselves. Keeping a wider horizon, they had included television and films, art, music, social cause, media, sports, fashion, fitness, etc. Advisory members on board for the event were Piyuus Jaiswal and Ajay Jaiswal. A special token of appreciation was handed over to guest of honour,Bappi Lahiri.

The award function witnessed several celebrity faces as well as influencers who graced the event. Vikas Gade, Founder of Celebsbooking, says, “I would like to congratulate each and every awardee. This was our first edition and its overwhelming to see so many celebrity guests turned up for the event. I would like to thank them for showing support.”

The following is the list of awardees:

Ms.Jaini Savla
(Founder & CEO – Mindsight Clinic)
Contribution in Psychology

Dr.Vidushi Agrawal
(Natural Health Clinic)
Ever Evolving Best Dietician & Nutritionist

Mrs. Dhanashree Shelke
Best Social Initiative

Mrs.Pooja Kamboj
Contribution in Education

Ms. Shweta Tiwary
Best Social Initiative – Chungi Store

Mrs. Sanchita Banerjee
President D.C.M.R Memorial Trust

Ms. Kruti Vajir
Doctor of Alternative Medicines

Dr. Jyotsna Singh
Contribution in Mind Care Awareness

Mrs.Seema Jain
Contribution in Mind Care Awareness

Ms.Geeta Chouhan
Indian Wheelchair Basketball Player

Supriya Karnik
Indian Actress

Ameesha Patel
Bollywood Actress

Ayesha Supriya Aiman
Miss India International 2015

Dr.Sarika Mehta
Founder of Biking Queens

AjitaItalyia
Cyclist & Fashion Entrepreneur

Nivedita Basu
Indian Television Producer

Mrs Deepshikha Deshmukh
Iconic Woman Film Producer of the Year

Divya Khosla Kumar
Iconic National Sensation of the Year

Saroj Khan
Iconic Choreographer of All Time

Hina Khan
Iconic Inspiring Woman of the Year

Adaa Khan
Iconic Stylish Woman of the Year

Jannat Zubair Rahmani
Iconic Face of the Year

ZoyaAfroz
Indian Actress

Tulsi Kumar
Iconic Singing Sensation of the Year

Manju Lodha
Iconic Social Welfare Woman of the Year

Anshuka Parwani
Iconic Fitness Coach of the Year

Jyotica Tangri
Iconic Woman Voice of the Year

Meera Chopra
Iconic Daring Actor of the Year

Sonnali Sehgall
Iconic Fit Diva of the Year

Rukhsar Dhillon
Iconic Fresh Face of the Year

Vindhya Tiwari
Television Actress

Rekha Khan
Entertainment & Features Editor

Shivangi Thakur
Journalist

RupaliSawant
Mrs India Empress

RehaaKhann
Miss Mermaid Asia International 2019

Nyra Banerjee
Television Actress

Mrunal Panchal
YouTuber

Kalpana Shah
Saree Draping Celebrity Stylist

Aparna Prabhu Desai
Mountaineer

Jaya Misra
Fashion Designer

Masooma Ladiwala
Iconic Physiotherapist of the Year

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR