ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2020 TROPHY TOUR, DRIVEN BY NISSAN LAUNCHES AT ICONIC BONDI BEACH

The iconic golden sands of Bondi Beach transformed into a cricket field as the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Trophy Tour, driven by Nissan, launched in Sydney today.

Australian players Alyssa Healy and Ash Gardner were joined by fellow trailblazing women, including basketballer Liz Cambage, Olympic Gold Medallist Kerri Pottharst, Neighbours TV star Sharon Johal and Bondi Rescue’s, Juliana King. The game of beach cricket set in motion the final countdown to the biggest women’s sporting event ever held in Australia.

Set to cover over 14,000 kilometres around the country, the Trophy Tour will give thousands of fans the opportunity to see the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 trophy. The trophy will visit iconic locations around Australia to bring communities and cultures together as excitement builds towards the global event that begins with hosts and defending champions Australia taking on India at Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday 21 February 2020.

The 44-day tour will visit over 40 locations and will showcase stories about inspiring women from communities across Australia, a nod to the tournament campaign ‘It’s the Big Dance, and the women are leading’.

Speaking at the Bondi launch, four-time ICC T20 World Cup winner Alyssa Healy said;

“The build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup is the biggest that I’ve ever experienced before. You can feel that it’s going to be a special event and we can’t wait to face India in the opening match at Sydney Showground. India have been a bogey team for us at the last couple of World Cups, so we hope with a home crowd behind us, we can put that right and start the tournament on the right note.”

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour is driven by Nissan. Nissan has been a global partner of the International Cricket Council since 2015, and will provide a range of vehicles to move the trophy across the country.

Managing Director of Nissan Australia, Stephen Lester said;

“Nissan is proud to support the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour. We are delighted to help share the excitement of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup throughout Australia, by driving the trophy to all corners of the country”

“We are honoured to support female sport on the global stage, and be part the tournament finale in March at the MCG that’s aiming to break global audience records for female sport.”

ICC T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee CEO Nick Hockley said;

“The Trophy Tour is an opportunity for communities around Australia to be part of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Fans will get a unique chance to get up close with the trophy as it visits iconic landmarks, community events and schools.”

“The tour will also provide a platform to celebrate trailblazing women around the country as we build-up towards the best cricketers in the world taking centre stage in venues around Australia.”

“We have the opportunity to set a new benchmark for a women’s sporting event, so we’re calling on fans in Australia and around the world to get their tickets and be part of this amazing global momentum we are seeing in sport for women and girls.”