“I think there has to be a balance between the glamour and the actual meat in the story” -Actor Randeep Hooda

Actor Randeep Hooda has consistently been able to dazzle the audience with his impressive work over the years. The audience eagerly anticipates seeing him perform every time he takes on a new project. The actor is now prepping for the Netflix premiere of his new show, “CAT.” His admirers are fascinated by the trailer. In the series directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Randeep will be seen essaying the role of police informant Gurnaam Singh.

Recently in one of his Interviews, Randeep responded to a question concerning the audience’s potential for OTT by saying, “I’m not very good at it, so I don’t know. What I perceive is that individuals have taken a lot of diverse stuff from around the world, despite the fact that we were all trapped in our rooms for two years during the pandemic. As a result, there was a change in how people consumed content, including all forms of cinema. Therefore, just using glamour won’t cut it if there’s no decent content or interesting stuff to do. I believe that’s why people continue to go to the movies; it’s similar to the difference between watching a cricket match at home and in a stadium. Thus, that experience won’t ever be forgotten.”

“Simply put, I believe that pre-pandemic films were made with a very different audience in mind than they are today. In other words, I believe that is everything. And moving forward, I think there has to be a balance between the glamour and the actual meat in the story, which people will not accept if it’s not there,” the actor continued.

Speaking of Netflix originals CAT it seems fans definitely can’t wait to see him on the big screen. Suvinder Vicky, Manish Gulati, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Daksh Ajit Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, KP Singh, Kavya Thapar, Danish Sood, and Pramod Pathal are some of the other members of CAT in addition to Randeep. Produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment and Panchali Chakraverty, CAT is all set to release worldwide on 9th December.