I never thought that I would get a chance to play B. R. Ambedkar

There is a saying which says ‘Expect the unexpected’ and Sagar Deshmukh’s journey is a prime example of that. The young man who entered the law college and learnt a thesis written by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, would have never imagined that something like this will come his way.

Sagar Deshmukh is winning accolades among the audience for his impactful performance. And what has really helped him to get into the skin of the character is the resemblance of degree that he pursued. The talented actor has completed his degree in Law from ILS Law College from Pune, Maharashtra.

Dr Babasaheb himself was a lawyer and has played a major role in the constitution. The actor who comes from the same educational background as of that of Ambedkar has really helped him more to understand the depth of the character.

When offered the role of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar he took this as a challenge and a lifetime opportunity that he never wanted to miss.

Sagar’s dedication has been on a different level. The actor has read Ambedkar’s biography written by Dhananjay Keer which helped him know the unknown facts about the great leader.