I never thought that I would get a chance to play B. R. Ambedkar on screen

There is a saying which says ‘Expect the unexpected’ and Sagar Deshmukh’s journey is a prime example of that. The young man who entered the law college and learnt a thesis written by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, would have never imagined that something like this will come his way.

On the occasion of Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Star Bharat brings to its audience the journey of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar- EkMaha Manav Ki Maha Gatha. The actor who is essaying the role of the nation’s hero has goosebump every time he steps into the character.

Sagar Deshmukh has won accolades among the audience for his impactful performance. And what has really helped him to get into the skin of the character is the resemblance of degree that he pursued. The talented actor has completed his degree in Law from ILS Law college from Pune, Maharashtra.

Dr Babasaheb himself was a lawyer and has played a major role in the constitution. The actor who comes from the same educational background as of that of Ambedkar has really helped him more to understand the depth of the character.

Sagar Deshmukh says, “I was a student of ILS LAW COLLEGE PUNE. Passed out in 2003. We had the Constitution of India back then in our syllabus. So actually, I came more to know about Dr Ambedkar in my college days when I first opened the constitution of India to read. Never had I imagined to play the Janak of our constitution. What a journey this has been. I am really fortunate to have played Dr Ambedkar. The love which I got from the audience is unbelievable.”

When offered the role of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar he took this as a challenge and a lifetime opportunity that he never wanted to miss.

Sagar’s dedication has been on a different level. The actor has read Ambedkar’s biography written by Dhananjay Keer which helped him know the unknown facts about the great leader.