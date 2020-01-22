Actor Sunny Hinduja last seen in Mardani 2 and known for his strong character ‘The Family Man’, ‘Pinky Memsaab’ and ‘Brij Mohan Amar Rahe’ has been roped in to play a prominent character in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The actor who has done cameos in television shows shares, “I have always done finite and the quality shows on TV, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is next in the queue”. The show is all set to enter an unusual twist of a love triangle with the entry of a new character named Dr. Anurag Malhotra. He is in his early 40s – an old respected Orthopedic Surgeon who will be seen trying to woo Guneet Sikka (Shweta Tiwari).

On contacting Sunny about the opportunity, he shares, “One thing that attracted me towards the show is that it has a finite plot and has been receiving great reviews for its unconventional content.” Asking about choosing television over OTT he confirms, “I am not making a complete shift towards the small screen as I am simultaneously doing a few web series at present. However, there are certainly some expectations from the audience as they have mostly seen me in OTT or movies. My work as an actor is to act and perform the best of my abilities be it TV, be it films or be it OTT platform. I focus on doing justice irrespective of whatever medium it is.”

Talking about the character and preparations Sunny adds, “I found the character very relatable and thought to give it a shot making it look as realistic as I can. My character Anurag leads a very planned out life. he is looking for a companion for his old age and comes across Guneet Sikka who perfectly fits his checklist. I have heard of Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola’s stupendous acting skills, looking forward to having my best time working with such renowned talents.”