“I enjoyed reliving 60s era with my performance in Tara from Satara”, Roshni Walia

With the entry of Shatrughan Mehra, one of the judges on Dancer No.1 Reality show in Tara From Satara, life has taken a huge turn for Tara when she decides to participate in Dancer No. 1 to win it and to clear the allegations on her father. As everyone knows Roshni is a great dancer and even had a few moments where on screen which had everyone’s eye, she has decided to the woo the audience yet again by performing on the song from 60s era for the first time in any Indian TV show. Roshni will be seen performing on Kishore Kumar’s one of the very popular song of 60s – ‘Cheel Cheel Chilla Ke’

While she is not a trained dancer, Roshni took out her time to watch 60s actors and actresses perform and grasp nitty-gritties required in the artistic dance form. Roshni, to perfect her big performance moment on screen took lessons from dancing videos of Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehmaan, Dharmendra, and Kishore Kumar. After she went on stage, with dazzling moves and her passion, Roshni did not take more than 2 takes to complete the entire dance sequence.

On performing a conventional dance style, Roshni says, “My favorite dance style amongst all is the one that we do during Ganpati Visarjan. However, I always wanted to try out Bollywood dancing for a change. Being an actor I think that is the must have quality which every actor should have. Thinking about Bollywood dancing what can have been better than performing on 60s, 70s, or 80s, era. When the makers were finalizing Tara’s dance, I insisted them that I wanted to perform on 60s song. It was tough for me to take out time from hectic schedules of studies and shoots to watch the 60s actors perform. I have worked hard towards making my 1st performance a hit”