I did Malang at a time when I was going through a lot mentally’

By
Team Fiji Times

Talking about her film Malang, Elli says that she is excited about her role and look in the movie. But it wasn’t easy because she went through a lot on the personal front đuring the making of the film. The actress revealed, “I had a tough 2019. My brother was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

He had to undergo surgery and the role that I play in Malang was emotionally draining as well. It was psychologically complicated and took a lot out of me. I did the film at a time when I was going through a lot mentally. It is perhaps the most difficult role that I have played till date and I had to ensure I do justice to it.”

