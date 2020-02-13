I did Malang at a time when I was going through a lot mentally’

Talking about her film Malang, Elli says that she is excited about her role and look in the movie. But it wasn’t easy because she went through a lot on the personal front đuring the making of the film. The actress revealed, “I had a tough 2019. My brother was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

He had to undergo surgery and the role that I play in Malang was emotionally draining as well. It was psychologically complicated and took a lot out of me. I did the film at a time when I was going through a lot mentally. It is perhaps the most difficult role that I have played till date and I had to ensure I do justice to it.”