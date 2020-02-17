I am sure Badshah will love my rap

Star Plus upcoming show ‘Dil Jaise Dhadke… Dhadakne Do’ has roused interests amongst television audiences all over. Created by veteran film maker Mahesh Bhatt and produced & directed by Guruodev Bhalla, the show promises to wow viewers with its engaging storyline. Featuring the child actors, debutant Jared Albert Savaille and Hirva Trivedi respectively, the show revolves around two children whose souls have been damned by destiny and in spite of their bond being unadulterated, their love does not find salvation.

Few days ago, an interesting video of Yug aka Jared rapping a Ramleela has been shared on social media by the makers. The video has raked up fantastic number of views owing to its creative presentation and Jared exhibiting his rapping prowess. Television audiences too will get to watch the same once the show goes on air on 10th Feb 2020. Interestingly, this is the first time ever that Jared has attempted to do a rap song and aced it completely! The little kid has been receiving compliments from the entire crew and his friends as well for giving such a fabulous performance. Seems we have a multi-talented star in the making with Jared making his debut on television at such a young age.

Speaking about his rap song, Jared said, “I loved the entire experience of shooting the rap song. I had never done it before and when the team asked me if I would want to, I quickly said yes. I also watched a few rappers perform on the internet and learned the gestures that are used while rapping. The team members helped me a lot. I am happy that people are loving the rap, and I am sure that if Badshah watches me rap he will definitely love it! I would love to meet him and rap along with him if I ever get a chance.”

We truly hope that we get to see the 6-year-old Jared do a rap with the talented Badshah sometime soon!