I am cooking a new recipe every week with my mother’s guidance

Essaying the role of superhero is the promising and immensely talented Dev Joshi who along with his talented mix of co-stars, is missing his edgy outfit and the sheer joy of being on the sets. While the entire cast of of Sony SAB’s Baalveer Returns look-forward to return to their fantasy worlds, given the severity of the current situation, they all believe in taking safety measures and urge their viewers and fans to ensure the same and stay home.

Dev Joshi wants all his fans to stay at home and has shared his experience of being at home and the ways he is engaging himself during this period.

Dev Joshi while talking about his routine and the importance of exercising at home, said, “The time-off from the shoot has been a much need break for me. While I enjoy my work and miss the fun on the sets, staying safe at home with my family feels like a blessing in disguise. I am trying to make the best use of this abundant time. I start my day with yoga which refreshes my mind and followed by a hearty breakfast. I am also catching up on all the movies that I planned to watch along with reading books about politics as I am a political science student and I have a keen interest in this subject. Every evening I spend quality time with my family by playing board games.”

Talking about trying something new, Dev shared, “I regularly lend a hand to my mother in the kitchen and help her with the household chores. While doing so, I have learned some delicious recipes. I have built a strong liking towards cooking now and with my mother’s guidance, we keep trying one new recipe every week.”

Sharing a sweet message for his fans, Dev said, “The world is going through a challenging time but I am sure we can overcome this hurdle by staying positive and take all the necessary precautions to be safe.”