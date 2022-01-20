HSC CLASS OF 2021 CELEBRATE THEIR RESULTS

The wait is over for 76,000 students who have today received their Higher School Certificate results.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said this is a momentous day for school leavers, who have achieved outstanding results on par with previous years.

“The Class of 2021 should feel so proud of what they have achieved today, succeeding despite the challenges of a global pandemic,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Everything our latest graduates have accomplished over the past two years will hold them in good stead for their next chapter, whether they are looking to go to university or start training or work.

This year, despite the challenges, results across the performance bands remained consistent with previous years, including the number of students who achieved in the highest bands.

1,476 students were recognised on the ‘All Round Achievers’ list, for results in the highest possible band across 10 units of study, while 786 students were featured on the Top Achievers list for earning one of the top places and a result in the highest band.

17,820 students received at least one band six to be recognised on the ‘Distinguished Achievers’ list.

“To see students come out of the HSC with the results they worked so hard for is fantastic. I also want to remind students that if you didn’t receive the results you wanted, there are still countless pathways available to help you achieve your goals,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Thank you to our incredible school staff and communities, including exam staff, families and friends, who supported our HSC students this year and helped to keep our schools and exams safe.

“In particular, thank you to our dedicated and resourceful teachers who kept HSC students learning, motivated and engaged throughout the lockdown period.

“I know these results are just as meaningful to those who supported our students as they are to the young people who have achieved them.

“Congratulations to the HSC Class of 2021 and all the best for your futures.”