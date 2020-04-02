Hrishikesh Pandey makes the best use of Quarantine period by helping his son with his studies

The entire country was in a state of distress soon after hearing the 21days lockdown. The entertainment industry too took a break. But the actors have made sure to use the best of this Quarantine period and Hrishikesh Pandey who is currently playing an important character in Star Bharat’s mytho Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki, is giving major father goals in this phase.

The actor is making the best use of this opportunity by helping his son with his studies. When spoken to the talented actor he said that, “My son learns in a boarding school at Nashik. And as soon as I heard the virus, I bought him back home as soon as I could. His exams are over and the new academic year is about to begin. I did not want him to miss his studies. Hence, I started teaching him at home. I am not giving him much pressure but I’m making sure that he does not lose touch with his studies.”

Hrishikesh Pandey who is known for his brilliant command over his language is helping his son with Hindi classes too.

Rightly so, with this it his hence proven that Hrishikesh Pandey is not only a good father on reel life but is also in real life.