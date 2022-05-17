How’s thaatttt ! Minister XI vs High Commissioner XI Community Cricket Match

By Fiji Times Team

Sydneysiders attended a one-of-a-kind Minister XI vs High Commissioner XI Community Cricket Match organised by Australian-Indian Sports Educational and Cultural Society (AISECS, founder Gurnam Singh) at Bressington Park, Homebush, Sydney on 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝟏𝟓𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐲 2022.

Cricket is one of the defining features of India Australia relationship and this historic event – Minister XI vs High Commissioner XI Community Cricket Match bound to further deepen the existing relationship.

A fun day of cricket, socialising, and networking with State & Federal Ministers such as Victor Dominello, Business representatives such as Sheba Nadkeolyar ( Founder & CEO MultiConnexions Group), Community leaders such as Pawan Luthra (Indian Link) & international student such as Supriya Paul (University of Wollongong) amongst others. Saroni Ray( actress), Indu HariKrishna ( Head- Operations, and Support at SoftLabs), and Indranil Halder (Ex ambassador for AIBCA) were also present to show their support and further strengthen the Australia-India bilateral relation through people to people connection.

Maria Kovacic Maria Kovacic (Liberal Candidate for Parramatta), Zoran Saher ( an actor featured in Bollywood commercials with Amitabh Bachchan, Irfan Khan), and Consulate General of India, Sydney Mr Manish Gupta was part of the celebration too. Others who attended the historic event were members of Cricket Australia, NSW Police Force and Multicultural NSW such as Joseph La Posta ( CEO of Multicultural NSW). Navneet Anand (Voice AjKal) sent his wishes for a successful event.

During the match, the challenge was accepted by the MinistersXI Victor Dominello MP for a fierce competition and healthy rivalry. This free event for all had a BBQ lunch, DJ, and children’s activities. It was truly a celebration of Australia-India friendship and love for the Game of Cricket. With Minister XI vs High Commissioner XI Community Cricket Match trophy cup on display, the event was indeed a phenomenal display of the communities coming together and celebrating as the historic 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚-𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 (ECTA)/ Free trade agreement got inked for future investments between the two prosperous nations.

Cheers to Minister XI vs High Commissioner XI Community Cricket Match!