How to use a nasal swab rapid antigen test?

To make sure you’re getting the most accurate rapid antigen test result, it’s important you to do the test the right way.

For nasal swab rapid antigen tests, make sure you’re swabbing back and not up. This is because you want to take a sample from the back of your nose, known as the nasopharynx, not your nostrils.

There are different rapid antigen testing kits available so make sure you follow the manufacturer’s instructions provided within the testing kit.

If your rapid antigen test is positive, register your result through the Service NSW website and immediately self-isolate for 7 days. If you need help registering your positive result online, call Service NSW on 13 77 88.