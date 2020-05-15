HOW TO CLAIM YOUR SHARE OF $442 MILLION

NSW residents are being urged to check if they are eligible for a portion of the millions of dollars waiting to be claimed through Revenue NSW.

Minister for Finance Damien Tudehope said more than $442 million in forgotten money was sitting with Revenue NSW, including share dividends, trust accounts, refunds, commissions, deceased estates and money from a range of other sources.

“We know many people are doing it tough, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and households are having to keep a close eye on their budget, which is why I encourage people to check their eligibility. You could have hundreds or thousands of dollars that you didn’t know about,” Mr Tudehope said.

“This money belongs to the people of NSW and I want to make sure it goes back to its rightful owners.”

Revenue NSW holds more than a million unclaimed items from private companies, State Trustees, local councils and government agencies that can’t be returned to the owner because their contact details are out of date and they cannot be tracked down.

“It’s quick and easy to check if you have unclaimed money. Simply visit the Revenue NSW website and type your name into the free search tool. If you do have a claim, notify Revenue NSW and collect your money,” Mr Tudehope said.

“It only takes a few minutes and you could walk away with some extra money in your pocket.”

The NSW Government holds unclaimed money indefinitely until it is claimed.