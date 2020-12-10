HORNSBY HOSPITAL’S PHARMACY GOES ROBOTIC

Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Hospital has become the first public hospital in NSW with a robotic pharmacy, with the $265 million Stage 2 redevelopment on track for completion next year.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard, along with Member for Hornsby Matt Kean, saw the robotic dispensing and stocktaking system in motion today and toured the newly opened 12-bed Intensive Care Unit.

“The $265 million Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Hospital Stage 2 redevelopment will provide a superior experience for patients, carers, staff and visitors, with a larger emergency department and an Intensive Care Unit about three times the size of the previous one,” Mr Hazzard said.

“The new, state-of-the-art pharmacy is also more than double in size and, thanks to its advanced robotics, can select and dispense medications and conduct stocktakes faster, reducing errors and wastage and allowing pharmacists to spend more time with patients.”

Mr Kean said the new Intensive Care Unit opened less than a month ago and is a modern, purpose-built department that includes single patient rooms, with large observation windows and a large staff station.

“This new Intensive Care Unit brings Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Hospital into the 21st century by ensuring the building matches the superior care the clinicians deliver. There is vast space for clinicians to provide outstanding care, with patients’ needs at the centre of its design,” Mr Kean said.

“There is more natural light which is important for the patient’s recovery, more privacy for patient care and family discussions and every room can be an isolation room if required, meaning better infection control.”

Other departments to have opened as part of the redevelopment include Outpatients, Paediatrics and Medical Imaging.

The $265 million Stage 2 redevelopment will deliver a new Clinical Services Building, due for completion next year, and a refurbished and expanded Emergency Department.

The Clinical Services Building will include:

· A combined Intensive Care and High Dependency Unit;

· Combined Respiratory/Cardiac and Coronary Care beds co-located with a Cardiac Investigations Unit;

· Ambulatory Care Centre (Outpatients Department);

· Medical Imaging;

· Paediatrics;

· Medical Assessment Unit;

· Inpatients Units (including general medicine, rehabilitation, stroke and dementia/delirium beds);

· Co-located education space with The University of Sydney

· Helipad

The redevelopment will also deliver a refurbished and expanded Psychiatric Emergency Care Centre, new day chemotherapy unit and renal dialysis unit for the first time at Hornsby, expansion of oral health services and integration of community health services