HON. BHATNAGER CONGRATULATES NAVUA SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH WOMEN’S GROUP

A woman is a seed that grows a nation, she must be glorified, she must be honored, she must be appreciated.

This was highlighted by the Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Hon. Bhatnagar while opening the Navua Seventh Day Adventist Church Women’s Group first ever Open Day.

Speaking at the event Hon. Bhatnagar congratulated the church group for encouraging women to become self-motivated and saluted their efforts to build a culture of unity and solidarity among themselves.

“Today, in contrast to the past centuries, we find women literate, educated, and liberated to lead. We find their surge forward not only in the political front, but also in social life where they act as agents of change contributing to economic development as well. Women’s roles have expanded from being home makers to being the force behind the evolution of our societies. And today’s open day is a testimony of just this,” Hon. Bhatnagar said.

Hon. Bhatnagar went on to emphasise the need for women to know their rights.

“Women need to be aware of legislation put in place to protect them; the mandate of these laws will only be fulfilled if you know your rights” added the Assistant Minister.

The Navua Seventh Day Adventist Church Women’s Group has a membership of around 50 women, who participated in the open day activities, which included free medical checkups and various stalls which displayed the creativity and talents of their members.

Director of the Navua Seventh Day Adventist Women’s Church Group Mrs. Kiti Semese, says the open day is focused on empowering their members and to help develop their talents. “Promoting creativity, self-reliance and hope for the Women of Navua is the core aim of this event”, she added.

The open day is a one day event, which was held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church Compound in Navua Town.