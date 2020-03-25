Hitmaker Badshah to take Indian music globally with ‘Genda Phool’

Singer and rapper Badshah who is known for super hit songs like DJ wale Babu, Tareefan, Pagal, recent hit Garmi amongst others is back with a bang and this time it is a groovy song with a folk twist-‘Genda Phool’.

The artist recently released a fiery teaser marking a new version of himself i.e Badshah 2.0 and also changed his twitter username to the same.

Badshah who has delivered a maximum number of hits with Sony Music India is once again collaborating with the label for a refreshing song ‘Genda Phool’. The song is totally a surprise package with actor Jacqueline Fernandes in the video along with Badshah and a twist of folk music.

Source informs, “While we all will get to see a never seen before version of Badshah starting from Genda Phool, the international platforms who have already heard the song view this as a game-changer for the artist, as he will be taking the Indian music globally.

Badshah who is one of the most loved musicians of our country says, “For my journey so far, I have received a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences, I think it’s time to surprise everyone with something fiery yet very Indian at its core. This surely embarks my new journey as an artist and I can’t wait to see the reactions.”

The teaser of the song is all set to release on March 24 and the song will come out on Thursday, 26th March 2020.