Here’s what is keeping the audiences’ favourite star, Shweta Tripathi, extremely busy

Known for her infectious & captivating personality on & off-screen, Shweta Tripathi is one actress on everyone’s watchlist. While she is still earning acclaim for her work in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, the full-of-life actress is back to the grind, and how!

Shweta Tripathi, hailed for pushing the envelope with her path-breaking projects, is extremely busy with her back-to-back shooting slate. A source revealed, “The actress is working on multiple projects, coming from different universe of cinema. On the one hand, Shweta Tripathi is gearing up for the sequels of her acclaimed series, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Mirzapur, and The Gone Game. While on the other, she has Escaype Live, Kanjoos Makkhichoose, and M for Mafia in the pipeline.”

Phew! It looks like Shweta Tripathi is all set to enthral us with her releases in a row! One of the most in-demand stars on the block, the energiser’s line-up has stoked us already! What about you?