HELPING BUSINESS PREPARE FOR THE UNEXPECTED

Businesses will be better equipped to deal with natural disasters and other disruptions with the help of a new toolkit from the NSW Government.

Minister for Finance and Small Business Damien Tudehope said Prepare for the Unexpected – Build a Business Continuity Plan would help ensure businesses had key information and details at hand to manage disasters and unexpected disruptions.

“Businesses that prepare and have detailed plans are more often able to get back up and running faster after unexpected natural and other disasters,” Mr Tudehope said.

“We have seen floods, bushfires and COVID-19 in just 12 months and it would be naive to think there will not be future unexpected challenges.

“Unexpected events come in many different forms but by using this new toolkit businesses will be taking proactive steps to identify and manage future challenges.

“From ensuring businesses can access their business records and operate their business from an alternative location to putting together an evacuation plan for floods, storms and bushfires, this resource provides a step-by-step guide with checklists and templates that can be filled out by business owners.”

NSW Small Business Commissioner Chris Lamont said it was vital for every business to plan for the unexpected.

“Business continuity planning is an essential requirement for growing and sustaining a good business,” Mr Lamont said.

“When disaster hits, it can be difficult to know how to respond but this new resource provides business owners with practical advice and assistance on how to assemble a plan to help them navigate the disruption and get back to business sooner.”

Resilience NSW Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons encouraged small businesses to make use of the new resource.

“Over the past 12 months the state has experienced unparalleled emergencies and it has highlighted the importance of being prepared for disasters,” Commissioner Fitzsimmons said.

“After a disaster there is often uncertainty about insurance cover and cashflow but this resource helps businesses make key decisions now, which can be implemented if something unexpected occurs.”

Prepare for the Unexpected was developed by the NSW Small Business Commission and is part of a suite of resources it has compiled to support business owners to prepare for and recover quickly when disaster strikes.