HELP SHAPE VICTORIA’S NEW ANTI-RACISM STRATEGY

Victorians are being asked to share their experiences of racism and ideas to tackle it to help shape the state’s first anti-racism strategy.

Due to launch mid-next year, the anti-racism strategy will outline steps to create a safer and more inclusive society for Victoria’s First Nations peoples, and multicultural and multifaith communities.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence today announced the opening of an online survey that will help guide the strategy’s development. The survey is open for all Victorians to contribute until 6 December.

The Andrews Labor Government will also hold targeted consultations with multicultural and multifaith communities, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and organisations, key sector organisations, academics and subject matter experts.

The Government’s Anti-Racism Taskforce isleading the development ofthe strategy and will work with Government to ensure the strategy sets out a clear and targeted plan to reduce racism in Victoria.

Eleven community members with diverse experience and backgrounds sit on the Taskforce, which is co-chaired by Parliamentary Secretary for Multicultural Affairs and Member for Sunbury Josh Bull, and Member for Northern Metropolitan Region and proud Yorta Yorta woman Sheena Watt.

To have your say on the changes you would like to see in areas including employment, education, healthcare and justice, visit: engage.vic.gov.au/anti-racism-strategy-public-consultation-survey.

For Victorians who speak languages other than English, an interpreting service is available during business hours by calling 03 9007 2990.