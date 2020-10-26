Heli Daruwala new music single

Actress Heli Daruwala, who spent a chunk of her time during the lockdown in Surat, made sure she honed her skills in that period of time. Heli, apart from being a popular actress is also an accomplished dancer and been inundated with offers to feature in music videos. While she started off with Darshan Raval’s ‘Dil mera blast’ and Karan Sehmbi’s ‘Aameen’, Heli is all set to feature in Tony Kakkar’s ‘Laila’ next.

The song will show Heli in a new avatar, adds a source, “Heli’s look in Laila is very glamorous and chic and something her fans haven’t seen before. Even in terms of dance, Laila is the ideal song for her to showcase her dancing prowess, something she has enhanced over the past few months.”

Commenting on her upcoming track, Heli says, “Laila is a great foot tapping number and I had the opportunity to dance my heart out in it. The song is groovy and has all the elements to become a chart buster. I can’t wait for it to be out in the public domain.” She smiles.

Laila, which was shot in Dubai couple of weeks ago, will be releasing across platforms on October 23rd.