HEALTH OF ALL FIJIANS A PRIORITY – MINISTER KUMAR

The Government is working with employers on possible avenues to reduce the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on employment – proposing reduced work hours, job sharing and usage of leave entitlements.

Minister for Employment, Hon. Parveen Kumar highlighted this during the 2020 World Occupation Health and Safety day at Civic House today.

“We urge employers to consider these alternatives. It is also important that we follow the employment laws and regulations that is in place, and that our workers are not denied their rights.”

With the 2020 OHS Day theme “Stop the pandemic – Safety and Health at Work can save lives,” Minister Kumar added that the Fijian Government has placed the health of all Fijians first, as they remain committed to the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.