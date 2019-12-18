HAVE YOUR SAY ON THE FUTURE OF FERNHILL ESTATE

The NSW Government is calling on the community to have its say on the reimagination of Fernhill Estate in Western Sydney, with the options for the future use of the Estate on public exhibition from today.

Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes said this is a rare opportunity to participate in shaping iconic open space for generations to come.

“At 412 hectares, Fernhill Estate is the largest contribution to open space in Western Sydney since the Western Sydney Parklands were established in 2008,” Mr Stokes said.

“Fernhill will be a signature public parkland for the Western Parkland City, and we want to hear how the community want to see it restored and reimagined.”

Potential options for the site include arts and cultural activities such as a museum or gallery, medium scale events and boutique accommodation, agricultural uses and not-for-profit uses such as a wildlife sanctuary or research and education facility.

Western Sydney Minister Stuart Ayres said it’s time for the community to capitalise on the Estate’s potential. “Fernhill will be a wonderful asset for the people of Western Sydney for generations to come. It’s critical that the community shapes the future use of this amazing public asset,” Mr Ayres said.

Member for Mulgoa Tanya Davies said community feedback will help shape the final Plan of Management for the Estate. “From tourism and recreational ideas to equestrian and cultural uses, we want to make sure the people of Western Sydney get the most out of this historic Estate,” Ms Davies said.