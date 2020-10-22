HAVE YOUR SAY ON REBUILDING OUR CREATIVE STATE

The Victorian Government is calling for community input and fresh perspectives to help strengthen the creative industries as the sector prepares to recover and rebuild on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic.

Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson today announced that the Government would renew its landmark Creative State strategy and urged all creative workers, and young people who aspire to work in the creative industries, to have their say.

Pre-pandemic, Victoria’s creative industries – comprising sectors such as the visual and performing arts, literature and publishing, music, screen production, digital games, design and fashion – employed some 290,000 people and contributed more than $30 billion to the state’s economy each year.

The pandemic hit the state’s creative industries hard, with the restrictions put in place to save lives forcing many events to be cancelled and venues to close.

Work on the four-year strategy was well under way earlier this year, following an extensive public and sector consultation process in 2019. The program was put on hold in March as the pandemic hit and government focused on meeting the immediate needs of the sector, including rolling out a $90 million coronavirus support package.

Now as Victoria takes cautious steps toward COVID Normal, the development of a sector-informed statewide strategy to guide Government priorities is more important than ever.

All people who work in Victoria’s creative industries are encouraged to contribute to the development of the 2021- 2025 creative industries strategy by completing an online survey. Given the impact of the pandemic on young people, there is also a dedicated survey for Victorians aged 15-25.

The surveys asks about the impact that coronavirus has had on creative workers, current industry needs and issues, and ideas for the future.