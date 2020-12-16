HAVE YOUR SAY ON NEW CHILD SAFE SCHEME

People are being encouraged to have their say about a draft Bill that will implement recommendations of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse to help make organisations and the community safer for children.

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Gareth Ward said the Children’s Guardian Amendment (Child Safe Scheme) Bill 2020 would introduce Child Safe Standards to hold child-related organisations accountable for creating safe environments.

“These changes are about improving independent oversight to help make organisations and our communities safer for children and young people,” Mr Ward said.

“This draft Bill is part of NSW’s commitment to implementing recommendations of the Royal Commission and will help make sure child-related organisations improve practice, adopt strategies and take action to prevent harm to children.”

The Office of the Children’s Guardian (OCG) conducted extensive consultation with child-related organisations and other government and non-government stakeholders in developing the Child Safe Scheme.

The proposed Bill builds on the NSW Government’s strong framework for protecting children and young people, following legislative changes to give the Children’s Guardian greater authority and oversight to protect children and young people.

Children’s Guardian Janet Schorer said the OCG is seeking feedback on the draft Bill until 29 January 2021.

“Thank you to everyone who told us what they want to see in a Child Safe Scheme, and for their shared vision for organisations and services that are safe and nurturing for our children,” Ms Schorer said.