Have your say on $1 billion infrastructure funding plan for Parramatta CBD

City of Parramatta Council’s new plan to fund $1 billion in critical infrastructure in the fast-growing Parramatta CBD over the next 40 years is now on public exhibition.

The Draft Parramatta CBD Local Infrastructure Contributions Plan will require that new developments in the Parramatta CBD must contribute money, land or both for vital local infrastructure.

“The City of Parramatta is transforming rapidly, and the Parramatta CBD is forecast to have an additional 15,000 dwellings and 46,000 jobs over the next 40 years, and we need the infrastructure to support this growth,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer said.

”With adequate funding from developer contributions, we will be able to invest in significant community facilities such as recreational facilities, youth centres, and creative spaces, as well as traffic infrastructure and pedestrian and bike paths, to serve our residents and visitors for decades to come.

“I encourage members of our community to have their say on this important plan that will help guide the future of our City.”

This draft plan complements Council’s recently endorsed City of Parramatta (Outside CBD) Development Contributions Plan, which applies to areas in the City outside the CBD and will help generate more than $1.2 billion over the next 20 years.