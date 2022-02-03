Have you tested positive to COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test?
You must register your result with Service NSW as soon as possible and immediately self-isolate for 7 days.
If you need help registering your positive result, call Service NSW on 13 77 88.
You can register a positive test result for yourself, another adult or a child. Each result needs to be reported separately.
You do not need to register if you’ve:
– had a negative or invalid rapid antigen test result
– had a positive PCR test in the 28 days before your positive rapid antigen test
– already reported a positive rapid antigen test in the last 28 days on the Service NSW mobile app or website