Have COVID-19 and wondering when you can leave self-isolation?

• You must self-isolate for 10 days from the day you were tested

• You can leave isolation after 10 days if you haven’t had any symptoms in the 72 hours beforehand

• If you have symptoms, call the NSW Care at Home Support Line – if you’re being taken care of by a clinical team, they will tell you when you can leave isolation

• Even if you don’t have symptoms, you must isolate for the full 10 days

• You will get a SMS from us after 10 days, but you don’t have to wait for this to leave isolation if it’s been 10 days since your test and you don’t have symptoms