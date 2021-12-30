Have COVID-19 and wondering when you can leave self-isolation?
• You must self-isolate for 10 days from the day you were tested
• You can leave isolation after 10 days if you haven’t had any symptoms in the 72 hours beforehand
• If you have symptoms, call the NSW Care at Home Support Line – if you’re being taken care of by a clinical team, they will tell you when you can leave isolation
• Even if you don’t have symptoms, you must isolate for the full 10 days
• You will get a SMS from us after 10 days, but you don’t have to wait for this to leave isolation if it’s been 10 days since your test and you don’t have symptoms
More info on managing COVID-19 at home: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/
Infectious/factsheets/Pages/ managing-covid-at-home.aspx