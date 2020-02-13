‘Haunted Hills’ trailer out!

Makers of ‘Haunted Hills’ released the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming horror flick, ‘Haunted Hills’ on Thursday. With a tagline “In this love season, when love comes with fear”, the film is produced under the banner RSBS Films and directed by Sanjeev Kumar Rajput. The lead cast includes Zuber K Khan, Diana Khan, Mansi Gupta, Nitin Dixit, Krishna Chaturvedi, Surendra Pal Singh, Gavie Chahal amongst others.

‘Haunted Hills’ revolves around a honeymoon couple. The wife dies accidentally and her soul remains in a painting that she leaves incomplete.

The trailer looks scary and fully justifies the genre. The movie is shot at picturesque locations of Mussoorie and Nanital. With powerful performances and frightening background score, the trailer sends chills down the spine. Not revealing much at the first go, the trailer leaves suspense towards the end.