Harsh Nagar to play the lead in Star Bharat’s Kartik Purnima!

Star Bharat which always brings alive some of the most endearing stories is all set to bring back romance with their new fiction show “Kartik Purnima”. Kartik Purnima narrates the sweet love story of Kartik and Purnima. The show will explore the intertwined lives and worlds of two vivacious, fresh and diverse personalities – Kartik and Purnima.

Actor Harsh Nagar, a well-known model, Film and TV artist have been approached to play the lead role of Purnima. Harsh has previously worked in advertisements and movies produced by Shahrukh Khan’s Red Chillies and Rash Raj Films.

When connected with Harsh, he shared “I am thankful to Star Bharat for providing me an opportunity to be a part of such a beautiful show. I am very excited to play the role of a doctor. Through, this role allows me to send out a message that beauty is not superficial but beauty is what lies within you. The show Kartik Purnima aims at breaking the basic bias and the obsession that people have with fair skin in India.

He further adds “I am looking forward to audience reactions. I am very positive and confident that the show will do well. The entire team of Kartik Purnima has put in a lot of efforts and I am hoping our hard work is appreciated for the same.”