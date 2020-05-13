HANNA SEASON 2 TEASER TRAILER DEBUT

Amazon Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for HANNA Season 2, which follows the journey of an extraordinary young woman, as she evades the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.

All eight episodes will premiere globally on Prime Video on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Following her discovery at the end of Season One, Hanna now knows she is not the only young woman with unparalleled skill and elite training. The Utrax program has produced a whole contingent of highly trained teenagers whose development is about to reach the lethal “second phase.” Esmé Creed-Miles reprises the title role of “Hanna” and Mireille Enos returns as CIA operative “Marissa Wiegler” in a season that introduces Dermot Mulroney as Utrax overseer “John Carmichael.”

Based on Joe Wright’s acclaimed 2011 film, HANNA’s eight-episode second season was written by David Farr (The Night Manager), who co-wrote the original feature, and Paul Waters, Laura Lomas, Nina Segal and Charlotte Hamblin. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal International Studios, Tomorrow Studios and Working Title Television. David Farr also serves as director of the penultimate episode and finale, along with series directors Eva Husson and Ugla Hauksdóttir.