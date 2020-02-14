Handsome actor gets injured post performing a stunt on the show

Star Plus’ biggest dance-based reality show, Dance+5 has swayed the hearts of audiences with phenomenal performances showcased by the super talented contestants. With the race to the finale, the competition has got tougher and the dance champions are leaving no stone unturned to impress the judges with their mindboggling acts. This week, the viewers will be in for a treat as sensational onscreen Jodi Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan graces the stage of Dance+5 to encourage the contestants and to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal (2).

Right after D+ contestant Monark’s exemplary performance to the chartbuster song ‘Malhari’, the quirky host of the show, Raghav Juyal requested Kartik Aryan to perform the stunt of jumping off from the second floor of the palace which was used as a dance prop. Kartik gleefully accepted Raghav’s request and to everyone’s shock, he performed the stunt with complete ease. But that was not the end, Raghav further requested the super judge of the show, Remo D’Souza, to join Kartik to perform the stunt. Surprising everyone on the show, the super judge of the show Remo D’Souza sported the stunt effortlessly.

Well, While Kartik amused everyone with his stunt performance and his power-packed energy, unfortunately, he had to pay a cost as He had hurt his hand during the performance. But as it is said, the show must go- on, the popular actor didn’t stop shooting despite his injury.

Moreover, this week the viewers will witness the sensational onscreen jodi Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan raising the heat up by grooving to their hit romantic track Mehraam from their upcoming release Love Aaj Kal. Moreover, Kartik would throw dance challenge to the Dance+5 captains- Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Karishma Chavan, and Suresh Mukund.