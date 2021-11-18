HAGARTY WELCOMES STADIUM IN LIVERPOOL

Liverpool Councillor and Mayoral Candidate Nathan Hagarty has thrown his weight behind a plan by the NRL to build a stadium in Liverpool.

The support comes as media reports indicate that the NRL have made enquiries about building its own stadium in the Liverpool LGA.

“This is a great move by the NRL, I strongly welcome it and as Mayor I’d do the hard work needed to make it a reality,” he said.

Councillor Hagarty has put a motion to the upcoming November Council meeting calling on Council to reaffirm its support for a stadium in Liverpool and to redouble lobbying efforts with the State and Federal Governments.

“We have a Federal election not too far away and the State Government has signalled investment in Western Sydney to aid COVID recovery. Now is the time to be knocking on doors and securing a commitment for a stadium in Liverpool.

“Clubs from national sporting codes have expressed an interest in relocating to Liverpool if a stadium were to be built here. Let’s make it happen.

“A stadium in Liverpool would provide a major boost for our economic, cultural and sporting interests,” he said.