Guru Randhawa welcomes the New Year with a foot tapping track “Yaari”

While the whole world awaits the New Year 2020, McDowell’s No.1 Soda Yaari Jam Originals brings in the Punjabi sensation – Guru Randhawa and popular music producer Vee to wish their fans A Happy New Yaar by releasing the next originals – ‘Yaari’ – that has crossed over 20 million within 24 hours of release. The past year being an extremely successful one for all the originals launched by the brand with renowned artists like Sunidhi Chauhan, Anupam Roy, Tanishk Bagchi, Darshan Raval and Jonita Gandhi. This new track gets the yaars to come together to welcome the new year with a fresh start and a new self!

The original has been written and composed by Guru Randhawa while Vee gave music to it. With this foot tapping track Guru brings alive the emotion of celebrating a new you and with that a new yaar who has overcome the failures, heartbreaks and unfulfilled dreams of the previous year. The music video directed by Gifty has been produced by McDowell’s No. 1 Soda in collaboration with Hungama Digital Media Entertainment.

Talking about the launch of the original, Guru Randhawa said, “I have been fortunate enough to have had the chance to celebrate new beginnings every year with my yaars. They are the ones who ensured that we overcome our shortcomings from the previous year and filled each other’s lives with hope and faith. Such bonds have always helped me achieve greater heights in life. It was a lovely experience to create a new year song and I hope that inspires people to be a better yaar and enjoy the yaari to the fullest.”

“Yaars in my life have played a very important role to make me who I am today. They have always supported me and encouraged me to explore for more improvement than ever before to achieve greater success. I was thrilled when McDowell’s No.1 Soda Yaari Jam presented me this opportunity to produce music dedicated to yaari. I hope this new year with the song that Guru and I have created people strengthen their bonds further”, added music producer Vee.