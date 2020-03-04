Gulshan Devaiah to star in Radhika Apte’s directorial debut opposite Shahana Goswami

Gulshan Devaiah is amongst the best actors in the industry currently and after Dibakar Banerjee’s short film in Ghost Stories, Amazon Prime’s much-loved Afsos and then kickstarting shoot of Reema Kagti’s next directorial – Fallen, it turns out Gulshan will take out time to do a short film titled Sleepwalkers which is written and directed by Radhika Apte. The film is produced by Abhisekh Chaubey, Honey Trehan and Lalit Sharma. Though moving through a crazy packed schedule, Gulshan wanted to be there for Radhika who is a dear old friend of his.

Speaking about it, he tells us, ” I generally prefer working on long formats such as features or a series but it was impossible for me to pass because it’s my dear friend Radhika’s directorial debut and also an opportunity for me to work with Shahana Goswami, whose work I greatly admired. The shoot was a challenging schedule but it was well worth my while as it was a very satisfying experience to work with Radhika and Shahana. My on-screen chemistry with Shahana is so good & I am now greedy to do more work with her. Without giving too much away, Sleepwalkers is a commentary on society, class, nature, lack of balance and greed. Perhaps it’s more than these but this is my understanding from having worked in it. It will soon be available on a premium streaming platform.”