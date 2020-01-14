GRANTS AGREEMENT TO STRENGTHEN CARE AND SUPPORT FOR THE SENIOR CITIZENS

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Ms. Jennifer Poole signed Grants Agreements with seven agencies that complement the Governments service provision for Older Persons. Signing was held in the Ministry’s Conference Room in Suva today. A total of $138,855 was shared amongst the 7 agencies that provide homes and activities for Older Persons.

The Grants are part of Government’s assistance through the National Council of Older Persons (NCOP). NCOP is an advisory arm of government and the umbrella body for agencies providing services to older persons. The Council was established in 2013 and is under the responsibility of the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

Since 2014 a total of 11 agencies have been assisted under the NCOP Grant with a total of $564,068.04. Funding assistance has generally assisted in addressing the promotion of the inclusion, protection, health and provision of enabling environments for older persons, whether it be at the community or institutional level.

PS Poole highlighted that the signing of the Grants Agreement today, strengthened Government partnerships to elevate specific service delivery platforms to better serve senior citizens in Fiji.

The CEO of HART, Mr. Paserio Furivai reiterated that the signing of this agreement assists to ensure that our elders in this country are treated with respect and care. “He acknowledged Government’s relentless efforts over the last 6 years through the provision of Grants through the National Council of Older Persons. It shows government values old people communities and also sends a message to the wider society.”

The seven institutions who signed Grants Agreements with the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, include Housing Assistance Relief Trust (HART) Nursing Home, the Mother Aubert Home Of Compassion, the Society of Saint Vince De Paul, Senior Charitable Trust Nadi, Senior Citizens Foundation Lautoka Branch, Senior Citizens Ba Community Centre and Suva Relief Fund Trust Board.