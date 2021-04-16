GRANT APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR CROWN RESERVES

The NSW Government is offering $4.1 million in grants to support asset and health and safety improvements on Crown land reserves across the State to help them recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey said applications are now open for the Crown Land Manager Recovery Support Program.

“Crown land covers 42% of the State and reserves are used for a variety of purposes from public open space, parks and campgrounds to hosting community facilities like club halls and showgrounds, as well as supporting businesses,” Mrs Pavey said.

“Many Crown reserves were forced to temporarily cease operations during the COVID pandemic having a significant impact on their visitors, events and income.

“This $4.1 million in grants will help Crown land reserves recover by funding asset improvements and work, health and safety plans to support and encourage visits.”

The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment – Crown Lands invites applications from all Crown land managers, including local councils and other trust managers.

Grants valued from $5,000 to $150,000 (GST inclusive) will be considered for a range of things including:

· Upgrades to hygiene facilities such as toilet blocks, soap dispensers and hand sanitiser stands

· Procurement of equipment, signage and other resources to support COVID-safe events

· Work, health and safety audits for reserves by qualified professionals.

“Grants will support COVID-safe event delivery such as supporting costs associated with appointing marshals for events and hiring of event related equipment such as barriers and development of online permits or ticketing systems,” Mrs Pavey said.

“They will also improve risk management practices by funding work, health and safety audits by qualified professionals to support the use of public lands.

“Projects will support jobs in regional areas for trade workers and event organisers.

“The grant program aims to boost the social benefits of Crown reserves and support regional economic recovery post-COVID.”

Applications are open until 30 April 2021 with successful applicants expected to be announced in May 2021. For further information, visit: