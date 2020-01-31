GOVERNMENT BUSHFIRE RECOVERY WORK PRIORITISES LOCAL BUSINESSES

NSW Government agencies undertaking rebuild and recovery work in bushfire-affected communities will put local businesses first in an effort to stimulate local economies.

Deputy Premier and Minister responsible for Disaster Recovery John Barilaro said the NSW Government has launched a new business portal and a concierge service to help local and regional businesses gain access to government agency procurement opportunities in fire-affected areas.

“Local businesses who want to help with the bushfire recovery process can now register on the online portal, which is designed to be quick and free of red tape,” Mr Barilaro said.

“This is the NSW Government putting locals first. Our regional communities are outstanding in emergency situations and we need to be as vigilant in recovery as they are in the face of disaster.”

Minister for Finance and Small Business Damien Tudehope has issued a direction to all government agencies to source work from local businesses as part of the bushfire recovery process.

“This is about ensuring we provide local businesses with opportunities to access government procurement activities and give them first preference to provide the services required to rebuild their communities,” Mr Tudehope said.

“Many of these local businesses can offer services needed in the recovery phase. For example, a local business could repair a local school damaged by bushfires,” he said.

The portal on the Tenders NSW website will allow Government agencies and councils across the state to upload details of available work so the whole supply chain is aware of upcoming opportunities. Since the portal was launched this week, more than 300 suppliers have registered.

This direction comes as the NSW and Commonwealth Governments yesterday also announced the cost of the clean-up of residential and commercial properties would be split 50:50 between them, with the works led by contractor Laing O’Rourke. Laing O’Rourke will work with Public Works Advisory NSW to ensure local suppliers and subcontractors are engaged where possible for the clean-up.