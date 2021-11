Going out for the night? Using a taxi or a rideshare service?

• Sit in the back seat and wear a face mask.

• Handle your own belongings during pick-up and drop-off.

• Open the car windows to promote air flow or avoid using recirculated air.

• Wash your hands or use alcohol-based hand sanitiser before and after using a taxi.

• Minimise close contact and use contactless payment where possible.

Stay COVID safe