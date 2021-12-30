Going on holiday?

Avoid testing queues to help ease pressure on clinics and staff.

If you attended a NSW COVID-19 testing location seeking results to travel interstate, you are unlikely to receive them within 72 hours.

The delay This means NSW travellers who intend to holiday in Queensland will not get their result before the changes to PCR test requirements come into effect on 1 January.

From 1 January, interstate travellers to Queensland will only need to get a rapid antigen test.

To reduce the strain on our services and better protect the NSW community, prioritisation will be given to people getting a PCR test (nose and throat swab) who:

• Have COVID-19 symptoms or a positive rapid antigen test

• Are a household contact with a confirmed COVID-19 positive case

• Have been in a venue where there has been high transmission such as a club

• Have been in a setting with vulnerable people, such as an aged care facility, which is experiencing a current outbreak

If you receive a case alert in the Service NSW app, you should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms but only go and get a PCR test if symptoms develop.