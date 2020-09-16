GLOBAL AUDIENCE HEARS FIJI’S AGRICULTURE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Agriculture exports in 2020 has increased compared to the first quarter of 2019 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was highlighted by the Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary, Mr. Ritesh Dass at a webinar session on Tuesday (15.9.20).

“In 2019, $234m in total export value of crop and livestock was recorded where a total of 223 crops, livestock produce and products were exported to 47 countries,” he said.

The webinar session featured the Permanent Secretary, Investment Fiji CEO, Mr. Craig Strong, and Joe’s Farm Managing Director, Mr. Michael Joe.

Mr. Dass highlighted the opportunities for investment in Fiji’s agricultural sector to over 300 participants worldwide, and led the discussion on Transforming Agriculture agenda in Fiji.

“In 2020, we have noted a 2 percent growth in value for export, recorded a 14 percent growth in volume of fresh or chilled export, and documented a 11 percent average growth rate per month in volume of export from January to March,” he said.

In describing a snapshot of Fiji’s agriculture, Mr. Dass stated that over the last seven years from 2013 to 2019, crop and livestock export continued to increase.

“There was a fairly modest growth of 0.1 percent growth in volume of export, 4.7 percent growth in value of export, and 2.2 percent growth in value of fresh or chilled export.”

He said there is a real potential to achieve accelerated growth through strong investment support given Fiji had only utilised 20 percent of arable land for agriculture purposes.

“There is still 80 percent of arable land not utilised so the potential and the possibilities to invest in this sector is endless and you can be rest assured that you will have the Ministry’s full support to assist you in your investment ventures,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary added that there were opportunities available in government investment programs, farmer to market linkages, organic farming model, agriculture value addition, agro tourism, and climate smart agriculture.

Mr. Dass revealed the potential areas for investment in Fiji’s agriculture sector were in livestock such as sheep, beef, or dairy, and crops such as rice, turmeric, ginger, cassava, taro, fruits, high value vegetables and coconut products.

“The Ministry will provide end-to-end support to any investor to ensure their investment success.”

