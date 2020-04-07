Giorgia Andriani Challenged Sunny leone and Dancer Muddassar Khan for Savage Challenge

As more people across the globe choose to stay safe at home, fun challenges and viral trends are nearly a given to make the quarantine period bearable and even, memorable. ‘Savage dance challenge’ has been keeping celebrities entertained while on lockdown. While there have been several praiseworthy videos so far, no one was expecting actress Giorgia Andriani to join in on the fun.

Recently she was seen doing ‘Macarena Challenge’ for which she nominated Eli Abraham and Anjini Dhawan. Now With ‘Savage Dance Challenge’ setting social media a buzz, it is actress Giorgia Andriani who shared her version to her Instagram page and challenged the hot and sizzling Sunny Leone, dance king Mudassar Khan, and her bestie Nandini from the industry. However, her perfect moves to the beats of the song have surely made this video worth a watch!