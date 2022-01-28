Getting ready for the new school year?

Make sure lunch boxes stay cool, fresh and healthy with:
• Cooler bags
• Insulated lunch boxes
• Freezer bricks or a frozen bottle of water
Tips for healthy lunches:
• Include healthy options such as wholegrain bread or wraps with lean meat, chicken, boiled eggs, cheese, falafel or lentil patties
• Include small vegetables and fruits that are easy to eat like carrot and celery sticks, grapes and strawberries
• Compare the Health Star Rating of snacks to choose the healthiest option
For help to pack a healthy lunchbox, use the Healthy Eating Active Living NSW lunchbox planner.