Getting ready for the new school year?

• Freezer bricks or a frozen bottle of water

Make sure lunch boxes stay cool, fresh and healthy with:

Tips for healthy lunches:

• Include healthy options such as wholegrain bread or wraps with lean meat, chicken, boiled eggs, cheese, falafel or lentil patties

• Include small vegetables and fruits that are easy to eat like carrot and celery sticks, grapes and strawberries

• Compare the Health Star Rating of snacks to choose the healthiest option