GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE PREMIER’S GALA CONCERT

Christine Anu, Shannon Noll and Phil Burton from Human Nature will lead the line-up for the highly anticipated Premier’s Gala Concerts during this year’s NSW Seniors Festival.

Minister for Seniors and Multiculturalism Mark Coure said free tickets to the concerts, to be held at ICC Sydney on 30 and 31 March 2022, will be available through Ticketek from 9am next Friday, 28 January.

“The NSW Government hosts the Premier’s Gala Concerts each year to thank seniors for their contributions to our communities,” Mr Coure said.

“These concerts are hugely popular among our seniors for good reason. They provide a great opportunity for them to enjoy musical and variety acts from some of Australia’s favourite artists, as well as have fun and meet new friends.”

Thousands of seniors are expected to attend the concerts and the NSW Seniors Festival Expo, which will be running over the same two days at ICC Sydney.

The free expo will feature more than 50 exhibitors showcasing the latest in travel, health, lifestyle and services, along with creative workshops and giveaways for all to enjoy.

Mr Coure said the concerts and expo are highlights of the annual NSW Seniors Festival, which this year runs from Friday, 25 March to Sunday, 3 April.

“The NSW Government is proud to fund the NSW Seniors Festival, which is the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere,” he said.

“The theme of this year’s festival is ‘reconnect,’ and there is no better way to come together after the disruptions caused by COVID-19 than to enjoy the hundreds of free and discounted events on offer across NSW during the festival.”

Singer Shannon Noll said he is looking forward to performing at the 2022 Premier’s Gala Concerts.

“Seniors have done so much for ours and future generations. It’s really important to celebrate and support them. Performing at these concerts is my small contribution to giving back to them,” he said.

Tickets to the Premier’s Gala Concerts tickets can be booked via Ticketek online at www.ticketek.com.au or by phone on 1300 130 613. The concerts will also be live-streamed.

The NSW Government will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation to ensure the Premier’s Gala Concerts are run safely. For more information about the concerts (including the live-stream link), expo and other events and activities happening during the NSW Seniors Festival, visit www.seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au.