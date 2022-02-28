GET YOUR $500 BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL CARE VOUCHERS NOW

The NSW Government’s $155 million program for Before and After School Care (BASC) vouchers is now live for parents and carers of children enrolled in a NSW primary school.

The $500 vouchers are available now to use at participating providers to assist families with access to BASC services by covering a parent gap fee component of their session fees.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the $500 vouchers are more important than ever in supporting our working families as they get back into the office. “The vouchers will offer parents greater flexibility as they return to the office,” Mr Perrottet said.

“They’ll also ease pressure on household budgets as we recover from the disruptions of the pandemic.”

Treasurer Matt Kean said the NSW Government is focused on making it easier for women to enter, re-enter and stay in the workforce.

“Covid-19 was the first economic shock where women lost more jobs than men, and providing more affordable Before and After School Care services can give working mothers greater choice when it comes to their careers,” Mr Kean said.

Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said this is a great opportunity for families to access a BASC service in their local school community.

“Every family with children at a NSW primary school is eligible for one voucher per child, which will provide each child with approximately 60 sessions of free BASC,” Ms Mitchell said.

“These vouchers are all about providing affordable access to care for families, particularly after a tough two years where we have had disrupted access to school and BASC.” Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the vouchers are now live on the Service NSW app.

“Similar to Dine & Discover, First Lap and other voucher programs, eligible parents and carers will be able to store and re-use their Proof of Identity documents, such as Medicare Card and Driver’s Licence, to speed up the application process,” Mr Dominello said.

Families can access the vouchers online via MyServiceNSW account, in the app, or by visiting their nearest Service Centre.