Gerard Butler and Judi Dench amongst the Hollywood invitees for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding is now only days away as the actors are soon set to jet off to Delhi to begin their celebrations.

The buzz is that amongst those invited to the Mumbai reception are Ali Fazal’s co-actors and friends from Hollywood too.

Ali’s co-actor from Victoria and Abdul legendary Dame Judi Dench has been invited and so has Gerard Butler who Ali Co-stars with in his upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar. Amongst others, Ali has also invited important production people from Hollywood and even the cast of spy thriller series Tehran are on the guest list too.

The wedding celebrations are expected to start within days from now in Delhi and will finally conclude on 4th October in Mumbai.