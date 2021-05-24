GEORGINA HARRISSON APPOINTED AS NSW EDUCATION SECRETARY

Premier Gladys Berejiklian today announced Georgina Harrisson has been appointed as the new Secretary of the NSW Department of Education. Ms Harrisson has led the NSW Education transformation agenda and was responsible for the highly regarded COVID-19 response.

Ms Berejiklian said Ms Harrisson takes the reins of education during a critical time. “She brings a wealth of experience in education and government, having worked at the Department of Education in the UK and the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet,” Ms Berejiklian said.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said she could not be happier with the appointment and looked forward to working with Ms Harrisson.

“Ms Harrisson has a breadth of experience in the public sector and in education. She is a proven leader who takes on a mantle of responsibility during an exciting time in NSW public education,” Ms Mitchell said.

“This government is leading broad reforms in education. We are building evidence based best practice into everything we do, spearheaded by the new NSW Curriculum and the School Success Model. “I look forward to working with Ms Harrisson as we continue to build one of the world’s best education systems.” Ms Harrisson has over 20 years’ experience across a range of government agencies in NSW, the Commonwealth Government and in the UK.